Karthi's Theeran Adhigaram Ondru has opened to positive reviews from the critics and audience, resulting in good collections at the box office in its first weekend.

Theeran Adhigaram Ondru has collected Rs 1.79 crore from 291 shows in the first weekend at the Chennai box office, as per Behindwoods. With the film is getting good word-of-mouth publicity, the Karthi-starrer is expected to perform better in the days to come.

It has also outperformed Hollywood release Justice League in terms of box office collection.

The superhero flick has raked in Rs 82.65 lakh from 174 shows. It has to be noted that the movie has garnered mixed reviews and its success depends on how it performs in the days to come.

Nayanthara's Aramm entered its second weekend and minted Rs 47.73 lakh from 159 shows to take its total tally to Rs 2.43 crore in Chennai. It has already been declared a hit, considering its budget.

Siddharth's Aval has managed to do a decent business in spite of facing competition from new releases. During its third weekend, it had 105 shows from which it has earned Rs 20.34 lakh taking its total collection to Rs 2.35 crore.

Hindi film Tumhari Sulu follows next by collecting Rs 9.67 lakh from 39 shows, while Tamil flick En Aaloda Seruppa Kanom has got a below average opening as it raked in Rs 6.09 lakh from 39 shows.

The collection of Mersal has significantly dropped in Chennai by earning Rs 5.55 lakh in its fifth weekend. The total collection of the Vijay-starrer stands at Rs 14.63 crore.

Hollywood film Thor: Ragnarok entered its third weekend by raking in Rs 3.10 lakh. The film has made a fantastic collection of Rs 2.16 crore at the Chennai box office.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's Ippadai Vellum has failed to do wonders at the box office as it could only earn only Rs 2.72 lakh from 24 shows in its second weekend taking its total tally to Rs 1.23 crore.