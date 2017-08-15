A mysterious black smoke ring hovering for a short time over a beach in northeastern China has stunned the viewers. The UFO-like object was spotted over Jinshitan beach in Dalian, China, on August 12.

Hundreds of beachgoers watched the mysterious black ring before it disappeared from view, but several people captured the strange phenomenon on their mobile phones before it vanished into the clouds.

The footage, shared by Pearl Video, shows beachgoers looking at the mysterious black ring hovering in the sky.

"There is an unidentified flying object appearing in the sky. Its oval shape is expanding and it is coming towards us closer and closer," one onlooker said in a video.

But after the video went viral, web users on the Chinese social media site Weibo solved the mystery of the smoke ring hovering around. Several social media users commented that it is just a visual effect from a performance at a nearby event.

"Whenever the show started, they shot out a black smoke ring," one commentator said.

Even the spokesperson from the nearby playground confirmed that the ring was just a flame effect.

Watch the video of the smoke ring below

While the recent occurrence might have just been from the playground, UFO experts had earlier spotted a huge spaceship in the sky over France, China and Australia.

In May, footage showing a cigar-shaped flashing object surfaced online and UFO experts believed that the mysterious objects were UFOs. Tyler Glockner, who runs a well-known conspiracy channel Secureteam10 on YouTube, shared the video of the UFOs and said the footage was recorded near Paris. However, he also said that the video could be a hoax as well.

"I've done a bit of digging since I received it, and haven't been able to find a copy of the original video. So I don't know, it could be a full blown hoax."