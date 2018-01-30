The script of Ajith and Siruthai Siva's next, Viswasam have more or less been completed. The director is reportedly giving final touches to the script.

Although the name of the film was announced in November 2017 and launched in a low-key event a month later, there has not been any major updates about the project. The latest buzz is that the makers have locked in the date to commence the regular shooting.

Well, the shooting will begin on February 22 and the makers have planned to wrap up the shoot at the earliest. If everything goes according to their plans, it will be completed by July end.

The movie is scheduled for a Diwali release in November.

Ajith has started preparing for this project and he is rumoured to be doing the role of a cop. He had earlier donned khaki in the films like Anjaneya, Yennai Arindhaal and Mankatha. After flaunting his salt-n-pepper and grey hair looks in his last four films, he is set to sport brown hair look.

Viswasam is the fourth movie of Siruthai Siva with Ajith after Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam.

There are rumours that Anushka Shetty will star opposite the Mankatha actor as the female lead. While there were some unconfirmed reports, of actress Keerthy Suresh to be part of the flick, and official confirmation is awaited.

Sathya Jyothi Films, which funded Ajith and Siruthai Siva's previous film Vivegam, is producing the actor's latest movie as well.