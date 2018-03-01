After working with tried-and-tested filmmakers, Ajith seems to be ready to work with new and young filmmakers. The actor, who is fondly known as Thala to his fans, will be teaming up with none other than H Vinoth for his next film, which is tentatively titled as Thala 59.

Leading Tamil magazine Vikatan has reported that H Vinoth had met Ajith recently and discussed a story. The actor is impressed with the director's script and gave nod to the project. The report further adds that the filmmaker had approached Thala after his first movie Sathuranga Vettai, but the project didn't materialize for unknown some reasons then.

Some reports state that that Ajith had liked H Vinoth's both the earlier movies like Sathuranga Vettai and Theeran Adhigaram Ondru. This was one of the factors which made Ajith give nod to H Vinoth's movie.

H Vinoth's first movie Sathuranga Vettai was a heist-thriller, while Theeran Adhigaram Ondru was an action thriller based on real-life incidents. Both the films gained a huge critical appreciation and commercial success as well.

Interestingly, the rumours were rife recently that H Vinoth would be teaming up with Vijay.

On the other hand, Ajith is working on Siruthai Siva's next flick Viswasam, which has Nayanthara in the female lead role. The movie marks the fourth collaboration of the director with the actor after Veeram, Vedalam, and Vivegam. The film is expected to hit the screens during Diwali this year. Ajith and H Vinoth's film is expected to begin once the actor wraps up this flick.