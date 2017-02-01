The first look of Ajith's forthcoming movie, which is presently being referred to as Thala 57 aka AK 57, will be out midnight. The makers will also be unveiling the name of the upcoming movie.

Thala 57 aka AK 57 title and first look launch: Multiple sources have confirmed the news that the title and first look of Thala 57 will be launched at 12 am. The name of the film is expected to be starting with the alphabet 'V.' Here is a list of Ajith's films Starting with the letter 'V'

The first look of Ajith's forthcoming movie, which is presently being referred to as Thala 57 aka AK 57, will be out midnight. The makers will also be unveiling the name of the upcoming movie.

There is a long list of names that are doing rounds online -- Verithanam, Vedham, Viyugam, Vivegam and Vadham. It has to be seen whether one among the aforementioned names has been finalised or the makers will surprise the fans with a new title.

For Ajith, the names starting with 'V' have often signified victory. To name a few, Vedalam, Varalaaru, Veeram and Vaali are some of his big hits.

Moreover, Siruthai Siva and Ajith's two movies (Vedalam and Veeram) had the names starting with 'V' alphabet.

However, the first look of Thala 57 was expected to be out during Pongal festival in January. But it was delayed for the reasons best known to the makers. Now, the fans of Ajith have welcomed the news and happy that the name along with the posters are finally being revealed.

Coming to the movie, the shooting is underway in Chennai. The team will wrap up the latest schedule soon and move to Bulgaria to shoot the remaining portions. Earlier, the shooting in Bulgaria was forced to stop midway following bad weather conditions, say reports. Else the shooting in Europe would have been completed by now.

The shooting of Thala 57 was started in Europe in September. The unit has wrapped up over 70 percent of the filming in Bulgaria, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Thala 57 is an international spy thriller, in which Ajith plays an investigating officer. A crime occurs in Tamil Nadu and the hero, who wants to get to the root of the issue, probes the case, which takes him to Europe.

The movie has Anirudh Ravichander's music, Vetri's cinematography and Ruben's editing.