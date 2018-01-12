Piracy has continued to take a toll on Tamil films as every film released on Fridays are appearing online just hours after their theatrical release. Suriya's Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is the latest film to be hit by piracy.

There are many torrent sites that have uploaded the illegal copies of Thaanaa Serndha Koottam and apparently, many people have been downloading it for 'free.' A few sites are streaming it online.

To rub salt into the wound, the crazy fans of Suriya are sharing short video clips of the film shot in theatres.

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam was released in over 1,200 screens worldwide. The movie has garnered superb reviews from the critics and audience. The makers can breathe a sigh of relief as the positive word-of-mouth might help the film overcome the damage caused by piracy.

Every film made in Kollywood these days is being made available on torrent sites within a matter of days. Big movies hit the web faster than small-budget films as the craze around such flicks is high.

Vijay's Mersal and Ajith's Vivegam had hit the internet hours after the first show in foreign countries.

Although Vishal tried his best to put an end to piracy, his attempts have gone in vain as the torrent sites find new ways to leak the film online.

Coming back to Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, it has Ramya Krishnan, Keerthy Suresh and others in the cast. The remake of Hindi film Special 26 is based on 1987 Opera House heist.