Suriya and Keerthy Suresh's Thaanaa Serndha Koottam has got a solid start at the worldwide box office. The Tamil movie has garnered unanimously positive reviews, which is expected translate into good collections at the collection centres.

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam was opened to descent hype, despite people being quite sceptical about its fortunes considering Suriya's lean phase at the box office in recent years. To everybody's surprise, it has not only won appreciation from critics but also shown the signs of becoming a hit at the box office — a good sign for Suriya.

Keerthy Suresh too is set to register a major "hit" to her credit in Tamil box office with Thaanaa Serndha Koottam.

There were predictions that Thaanaa Serndha Koottam would cross Rs 25 crore on the first day, but the latest reports suggest it has collected over Rs 16 crore on its opening day.

The rough estimations state that the movie has collected Rs 7 crore in Tamil Nadu, Rs 1.9 crore in Kerala, over Rs 1.1 crore in Karnataka and around Rs 6 crore from other parts of India and the world.

The second-day collections from across the world might come around Rs 10 crore, say trade experts.

With the long Pongal holiday weekend around, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is expected to work wonders at the Tamil Nadu box office.

The collection of Gang — the Telugu version of Thaanaa Serndha Koottam — too is expected to show good improvement as Suriya will be promoting the film in Andhra Pradesh from Sunday, January 14.