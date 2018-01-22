Suriya's Thaanaa Serndha Koottam ruled Chennai box office in its second weekend and performed a lot better than other big releases that include Vikram's Sketch and Pawan Kalyan Telugu flick Agnathavasi.

In its second weekend, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam has raked in Rs 1.63 crore from 336 shows, reports Behindwoods. In the first weekend, it had raked in Rs 2.38 crore from 408 shows. The 10-day total collection of the Tamil flick now stands at Rs 6.33 crore.

Vikram's Sketch is in the second place by earning Rs 76.08 lakh from 352 shows. It has raked in Rs 1.39 crore from 285 shows in the first weekend. By the end of 10 days, the total collection of the film stands at Rs 3.53 crore.

Prabhu Deva's Gulaebaghavali is in the third place by collecting Rs 29.68 lakh from 135 shows to take its 10-day total collection to Rs 1.14 crore. These three movies dominated the screens and made good collection post Pongal.

Hollywood films Darkest Hour has got a below-average opening by earning Rs 6.56 lakh from 36 shows. Also, English movie The Post has earned Rs 5.64 lakh from 24 shows to take its total tally to Rs 17.12 lakh by the end of its second weekend.

The collection of Pawan Kalyan's Agnathavasi has completely slowed down in its second weekend following negative reviews. It managed to just collect Rs 1.48 lakh from 6 shows to take its total tally to Rs 80.75 lakh.

Balakrishna's Jai Simha earned Rs 1.48 lakh from six shows to take its total tally to Rs 16.83 lakh.