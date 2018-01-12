Suriya's Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is off to a flying start at the worldwide box office. The Tamil film, which saw the light of the day on Friday, January 12, has opened to positive reviews in large.

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is the biggest film from Kollywood to release this Pongal. The makers had gone all out to promote the flick and this apparently had a positive impact in creating a lot of pre-release buzz. It became evident after the flick was met with a fantastic response to its advance booking in Tamil Nadu.

Released on over 1,200 screens worldwide, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam has registered an average occupancy of between 65-85 percent across Tamil Nadu for the special and morning shows. The additional holiday given by Tamil Nadu government on the occasion of Pongal on Friday, January 12, helped the flick to enjoy good footfalls on the release date.

Taking the advance booking into the consideration, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is expected to maintain the same tempo throughout the day and the good word-of-mouth is expected to boost the collection further.

The early estimations from the trade experts say that Thaanaa Serndha Koottam would easily beat the opening day record of Suriya's previous best of Rs 19.22 crore by his flick 24 and Rs 17.6 crore by Si3 aka Singam 3.

It has to be noted that Thaanaa Serndha Koottam has clashed with Vikram's Sketch and Prabhu Deva's Gulaebaghavali, which have met with mixed reviews. The Telugu version has locked horns with Pawan Kalyan-starer Agnyaathavaasi and Balakrishna's Jai Simha in Andhra and Telangana.

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is a remake of Bollywood film Special 26. The Vignesh Shivan-directorial is based on the 1987 Opera House heist.