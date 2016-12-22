Now that the Tests are over, much to England's relief, no doubt, the attention will turn to the limited-overs series that are set to come into play next year. India, having beaten England 4-0 in the Test series, will look to continue their dominance in white ball cricket as well.

However you look at it, India were just too good for England in the Test matches. Even without winning tosses or having rank turners, they beat England quite comfortably in the last four Test matches with Virat Kohli leading from the front in irresistible fashion.

Kohli will go back to being the deputy for the ODIs and T20 series against England, with MS Dhoni returning to the helm. Dhoni will want to continue the tremendous momentum built up by the Test team and while a lot of the regulars are likely to be rested, this series is quite vital for both India and England.

With the Champions Trophy, to be hosted in England, a little over six months away, both teams will be eager to settle on a squad of players they feel will take them to the title. India are the holders of the Champions Trophy, so there will be extra pressure – when isn't it there – on them to find their limited-overs groove.

It won't be easy, with the main bowlers likely to be rested after the gruelling five-match Test series and keeping in mind there are five more Tests to be played, one against Bangladesh and four over Australia.

R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav could all be rested and considering the amount of injuries that India suffered during the Test series, there could be a few more players who could miss out. Regardless, Dhoni will want to make sure he gets this India team playing to their optimum levels, because the three ODIs against England will be the last ones before the Champions Trophy.

Here is the schedule for the India vs England limited-overs series:

ODI series:

1st ODI: Sunday, January 15, 2017 (1.30pm IST, 8am GMT, 3am ET start) at MCA International Stadium in Pune.

2nd ODI: Thursday, January 19, 2017 (1.30pm IST, 8am GMT, 3am ET start) at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

3rd ODI: Sunday, January 22, 2017 (1.30pm IST, 8am GMT, 3am ET start) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India vs England T20 series:

1st T20: Thursday, January 26, 2017 (4.30pm IST, 11am GMT, 6am ET start) at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

2nd T20: Sunday, January 29, 2017 (7pm IST, 1.30pm GMT, 8.30am ET start) at VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

3rd T20: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 (7pm IST, 1.30pm GMT, 8.30am ET start) at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.