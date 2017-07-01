Television actor Dhruv Bhandari, who was last seen on Tere Sheher Mein, has tied the knot with choreographer Shruti Merchant, sister of popular choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant.

The destination wedding took place in Mauritius on June 20. The ceremony was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. The wedding was followed by a beach party, where the newly-wedded couple along with their friends had great fun together.

Confirming the news, an elated Dhruv told the Times of India: "It was a three-day, low-key affair with just family and close friends in attendance. The engagement ceremony was held on June 19 and pheras the following day. We danced like there's no tomorrow at the beach party on 21st.

The couple has been dating for over four years. "Sparks flew the moment I saw her and I vowed that I'd end up with her. We got along like a house on fire since we had many things in common. Surprisingly, we had both studied in the same college, but had never met then," he added.

Dhruv and Shruti now join the bandwagon of TV actors including Kavita Kaushik, Pooja Bannerjee and Navina Bole who got married in 2017.

Several photos from the destination wedding of Dhruv and Shruti have surfaced online. Take a look.