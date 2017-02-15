Rafael Nadal's longtime coach and uncle Toni Nadal is set to step down as the Spaniard's coach once the 2017 tennis season comes to end, putting an end to one of the longest and most successful player-coach partnership that had started way back in 1990.

During their time together, the uncle-nephew pair has won 14 Grand Slam titles, including nine French Open championships that not only created a record but also made Rafael arguably the greatest clay-court players of all time.

Apart from that, the two Nadals have also won the Career Grand Slam (winning all the Grand Slams once), the Australian Open, Wimbledon twice, the US Open twice, Gold at the 2008 Olympics and four Davis Cup titles.

So it's fair to say that Toni Nadal certainly played a big role in shaping Rafael during the early part of his career. Their most recent feat together saw Rafael reaching the finals of the Australian Open this year, for the first time since 2014, where he lost to Roger Federer but not without giving his best.

Toni Nadal broke the news recently in an interview saying that it is getting tougher for him of late with all the travelling and the stress that each competition produces. He said he is now going to spend more time with his family and wanted to concentrate on having a permanent role at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Manacor, Spain, training the future stars of the sport.

"When we travelled to Australia I had made the decision already. I have been thinking lately that it's getting tougher and tougher. I told my wife the decision. Now I have the chance to be a coach in the [Rafael Nadal] Academy, something that makes me very happy. Rafael will be perfectly attended by Carlos Moyà," Toni said.

"When we left Melbourne, I didn't say it to Rafael but I said goodbye to everybody because I knew it was my last time. I said goodbye to the driver, the person who always has looked after us there, the tournament director."

"I have been thinking this thoroughly. It's the right time to do it. I know how old I am, the years and years I have been travelling around the world and the tension and stress that competition produces. Now I am really excited to be in the academy. I step down, but [Rafael] is in good hands. Now I am going to make the most of this 2017."

"It has been a very long journey, loads of seasons. If instead of my nephew, I had coached somebody else, I would have stepped down much earlier." Toni, however, added that he would be always available to advise Rafael if the latter ever wanted it.

"Let's imagine a scenario where Moyà is not available in 2018 for a few tournaments. And my nephew asks me to help him. I'll do it for sure and I'll enjoy it. My intention is to work at the academy and if they need me, I'll be there."

Rafael Nadal added Carlos Moya to his coaching ranks recently in a bid to revive his injury-hit career. The former Spanish tennis player has already had a huge impact on Nadal and has shown signs of improvement as was seen in the 2017 Australian Open.