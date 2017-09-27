Temperature Of Love — the SBS romantic comedy drama — will be back with episodes 9 and 10 next Monday, October 2, at 10 pm KST.

These episodes will focus on the love triangle between On Jung Seon, Lee Hyun Soo and Ji Hong Ah.

Jo Bo Ah's character had a secret crush on the chef and she was looking forward to start a family with him. So, when she came to know that the screenwriter is romantically involved with him, she did everything possible to split them.

While the male protagonist was in France for his cooking classes with Alain Passard, Ji Hong Ah visited him and created a misunderstanding between the onscreen couple. She told him the female lead was dating a young businessman and was happy in her life.

When the onscreen couple met after five years, they were not really happy about their reunion. While the female lead tried to ignore the chef, he tried to know why she betrayed him.

The only person who is really close to the duo and who knows about their misunderstanding is Park Jung Woo. It remains to be seen if he helps them rekindle their romance or teams up with Ji Hong Ah to split them forever.

The promo for Temperature Of Love episodes 9 and 10 shows someone asking Jo Bo Ah's character if she has any issues with Lee Hyun Soo. "Hyun Soo doing well bothers me more than the fact that I failed," she replies.

The video also shows Ji Hong Ah trying to impress On Jung Seon. When the chef tells her he is not interested in going out on a dinner date with her, she tells him: "Is it because of Hyun Soo? I told you she has a boyfriend."

Korean drama lovers will have to wait until next Monday to know more about the onscreen couple since SBS is yet to release the promotional photos for episodes 9 and 10. In the meantime, you can watch the first eight episodes online here.

Watch the trailer below: