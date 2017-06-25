Telugu actor Ravi Teja's brother B Bharath Raj, who had acted in a few movies, reportedly died in a car accident on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Shamshabad around 10.10 pm on Saturday (June 24) night.

B Bharat Raj was reportedly returning from Shamshabad to Gachibowli in his red Skoda sedan, when the mishap happened. His car rammed into a truck parked outside Chennamma Hotel near Kotwalguda in Shamshabad. ANI‏ tweeted: "Telangana: Tollywood actor Ravi Teja's brother B Bharath Raj died after his car hit a parked lorry in outer ring road, Hyderabad last night."

The truck which Bharat Raj's car hit had broken down and the truck driver had not taken proper care in parking it. The police have registered a complaint against the driver. "Due to high speed collision, Bharat died on the spot. The truck broke down and it was parked on the road side. We will register a case against the truck driver," the Times of India quoted RGI Airport inspector M Mahesh as saying.

B Bharat Raj died on the spot and his body was moved to Osmania General Hospital Mortuary for post mortem. His brother Ragu and friend Uttej reached the Hospital, but they reportedly refused to talk to media personnel.

Bharath was a small-time actor and was featured in films such as Dhee and Ready. In 2010, he was arrested along with his other brother Raghubabu in connection with a drug scandal. The brothers were caught for their alleged involevemnt in drug dealing with a Nigerian national. Also in March 2014, he was held on the charges of abusing policemen in Madhapur, Kyderabad.