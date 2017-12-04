On the eve of World Disability Day, the Telangana government entered into an agreement with Vindhya E-Infomedia for setting up Information Technology campus for the differently-abled persons that will focus on creating employment opportunities for them.

The announced IT campus will be spread across 10 acres of area near the Hyderabad International Airport in the IT Park developed by the state government. This campus will have all the amenities like training, residential facility and delivery centres which will cater to both the domestic and international clients and aims to create 2,000 jobs in the next five years, said a statement from Telangana IT Department.

Vindhya E-Infomedia private limited currently has over 1,600 employees working in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Majority of their workforce comprises physically challenged, hearing-impaired and visually-impaired.

The company also provides back-office operations (BPO) support to various BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), telecom and e-commerce companies since 2006.

Pavithra YS, CMD of Vindya, said: "Through this unique initiative, Telangana has created history by helping an organisation to set up an IT Campus exclusively for the persons with disabilities."

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary – IT state in a statement, "urged persons with disabilities to make most of the opportunity created through this effort. While handing out appointment letters to the newly hired, he advised them to continue working harder and break the perception of disability being a barrier."