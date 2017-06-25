Eighteen-month-old Chinnari, who got stuck inside a deep borewell since Thursday, June 22, could not survive. Despite working for nearly two straight days, the rescue officials could not save her.

District Collector M Raghunandan Rao had confirmed the death and called it an 'unfortunate incident. Chinnari was the daughter of migrant labour Yadaiah. She fell into an abandoned borewell in Ekkareddyguda village in the state's Ranga Reddy district while playing with her sister.

"We made all efforts to rescue her. However, we suspect that she slipped further into the pit, and the water and mud in the hole may have resulted in her death. We are making efforts to retrieve the body now," Rao told the local media on Sunday (June 25).

Officials on the spot said since they failed to retrieve her body directly, they had to pump out the water and pressure into a parallel pit. This helped push out the child's clothes and body parts and they were taken for post mortem.

Personnel from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had also joined the rescue operation on Saturday, June 24. They had tried lowering a camera to track the baby in that well but their efforts went down the drain as the vision got obstructed after 230 feet. The body was finally flushed out from 280 feet below, an NDRF official said.

Meanwhile, the Cyberabad Police registered a case against one T Malla Reddy, who is in charge of the land's maintenance though it is owned by his father. Further, it is being said that the borewell was illegal. Another media report said Reddy had opened the well a few days back to check availability of water and did not cover it. He is absconding.