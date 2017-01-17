Teen Wolf Season 6 episode 8 will be aired at 9pm ET on MTV and the sneak peek of the episode hints at the pack going the extra mile to get Stiles back. The young crew will also have their hands full as Theo has information about Mr Douglas, though he is not ready to give it away for free.

The preview for Tuesday's episode throws light on the true nature of Mr. Douglas, who was a Nazi soldier trying to form a battalion of supernatural creatures. However, his fellow army leaders weren't too keen to use the Ghost Riders and their Wild Hunt, and when Mr. Douglas' suggestion is mocked he kills one of the army leaders.

Elsewhere in the episode, we'll see the Sheriff gathering evidence to prove that Lydia was right about him having a son named Stiles. The trailer for episode 8 shows him recreating Stiles' investigation boards and then declaring to his wife Claudia that Stiles is real.

However, Claudia doesn't seem too enthusiastic with his declaration. Claudia has been a suspicious character ever since she appeared, and she has gone to great lengths to keep Sheriff from realising he has a son. It remains to be seen if the mystery surrounding Claudia will be solved before the show goes into a hiatus.

Watch the trailer for the episode below:



The synopsis for Season 6 episode 8 Blitzkrieg reads: "Scott (Tyler Posey), Lydia (Holland Roden) and Malia (Shelley Hennig) decide to storm the rift in an attempt to get Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) back; and Liam (Dylan Sprayberry), Hayden (Victoria Moroles) and Mason (Khylin Rhambo) make a deal with Theo (Cody Christian) in order to learn Douglas's (Pete Ploszek) real plan."

Teen Wolf airs Tuesdays at 9pm ET on MTV.