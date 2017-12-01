Shah Rukh Khan-hosted much talked about television show TED Talks India: Nayi Soch will air from December 10.

The superstar shared the promo of the new Star Plus show on social media wherein he is seen talking about who the show is intended for. "It's for the young, and also for those young at heart. It is for those who have ideas and for those who don't have any idea. It is for the open-minded and for those who want to open their mind," he says in the video.

"Ideas are the new cool currency, the new rock n roll. This show is a unique and powerful initiative towards opening people's minds to the power of ideas and encouraging 'Nayi Soch'. An idea can inspire you with limitless possibilities, give you an alternative perspective to look at oneself, one's surroundings and future," Shah Rukh said in a statement.

TED Talks India: Nayi Soch comprises 10 episodes and will see many A-listers from Bollywood and sports worlds sharing their experiences. While big names like Javed Akhtar, Mithali Raj and Karan Johar have already shot for the show, rumour had it SRK was looking to bring international celebrities as well.

There were rumours that the Dilwale actor had charged a whopping Rs 30 crore for a week. If it's true, that will make Shah Rukh one of the most expensive television hosts.

It is time to open our minds and hearts not just the arms...#TEDTalksIndiaNayiSoch launches on 10th Dec, 7 PM on @StarPlus pic.twitter.com/jMf5uZ6Qwn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 30, 2017

Ever since the promo of the show was released, SRK fans are eagerly waiting for it to go on air.

Check out some Twitter reactions:

Wow! Looking forward to this! #TEDTalksIndiaNayiSoch



Also, I hope that this will start a new trend of sensible content on Television! ? https://t.co/rXtg00L7DA — Pooja Posane (@PoojaPosane) December 1, 2017

Somesh Mishra: #TEDTalksIndiaNayiSoch D show wich was mostly awaited in India & being host by @iamsrk, excitement gets bigger thanks @TEDTalks @StarPlus @TEDchris sir @julietrblake ma'am for making India the firstever country to telecast such shows directly to the mass audience

♡Meriam Khan♡: Waiting eagerly for #TEDTalksIndiaNayiSoch ❤ waiting to learn from your words ♛

Ashish Sharma‏: This program will show how much talent and Knowledge we Indians have. #TEDTalksIndiaNayiSoch thank you @TEDTalks @iamsrk @StarPlus for bringing this show in India.

Rima ✌‏: @iamsrk sir proud to be a fan of yours..Will definitely watch the #TedTalksIndiaNayiSoch.. Love u lots♥️