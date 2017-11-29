Members of Team Fukrey Returns have kickstarted the film's promotion in Delhi, and are all set to predict the future.

In sync with the film's storyline, the makers have come up with unique promotional ideas, be it by releasing commercial ads or by visiting famous Fukra spots in Mumbai and Delhi.

Now that the entire team is already in Delhi where the film has been primarily shot, the fukras will go on a prediction spree as a part of their promotional activity.

As seen in the trailer, Choocha aka Varun Sharma — who is playing a pivotal role of a future predictor — will be doing some fukrapanti in Delhi with his "Deja chu" power.

These promotional activities have generated immense anticipation amongst the audience.

Fukrey Returns is all set to recreate the magic of the 2013 sleeper hit Fukrey, which was hugely loved by the audience.

The songs from the film — Mehbooba, Pey Gaya Khalara and Ishq De Fanniyar — have further added to the excitement of the audience.

Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, and is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

The film is set to release on December 8, 2017.