Tata Consulting Services (TCS) on Thursday reported Rs 6,446 crore net profit for the second quarter of 2017-18, registering 8.4 growth from Rs 5,945 crore last quarter and a 2.1 percent decline from Rs 6,586 crore in the same period last year.

In a regulatory filing on the BSE, the IT firm said a revenue of Rs 30,541 crore for the quarter under review was up 3.2 percent from Rs 29,584 crore sequentially and 4.3 percent up from Rs 29,284 crore in the like period year ago.

Under the International Financial Reporting Standards or in dollar terms, net income at $1,000 million in Q2 was up 8.4 percent from $923 million a quarter ago and 1.6 percent up from $984 million a year ago.

Revenue at $4,739 million in Q2 was up 3.2 percent from $4,591 million a quarter ago and 8.3 percent up from $4,374 million a year ago.