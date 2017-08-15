Taylor Swift and Katy Perry might surprise their fans by performing together on stage during the MTV Video Music Awards (MTV VMA) 2017, which will be held at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on August 27.

The Roar singer is hosting the annual event this year and she is sure to set the stage on fire, but the Blank Space hit maker is yet to make an official announcement regarding her plans to attend the function. But music lovers are already looking forward to their performance.

Since the Shake It Off singer has settled her feuds at the star-studded show in the past, there is a buzz that she will sing alongside the Dark House hit maker this time. The rumour started doing the rounds after a BBC report claimed that the duo will set back their differences for good.

"She's hosting this year's MTV Video Awards. Where she's also expected to pick up a load of awards AND is rumoured to be performing alongside Taylor Swift. It would be a life-changing moment for pop fans all over the world," stated the article that was published on August 14, according to Hollywood Life.

The article immediately captured the attention of many music lovers across the globe and they started sharing their excitements on various social media platforms. "Honestly if those two perform together. I'm calling b.s. on all the drama they had," wrote a reddit user.

"I doubt this will happen (even though I want it to happen because of how iconic it would be). This 'feud' just needs to end and if this will allow it to end, then it will be satisfying," stated another music lover.

Check out some of the tweets by netizens below:

I'MMMMMM SHOUTTIIING

I CAN'T WAIT TO SEE @taylorswift13 AND @katyperry PERFROMINGGGGG TOGETHER!!

CAN U BELIEVEEEEEE? — SwishSwishBish? (@eman_hudson) August 15, 2017