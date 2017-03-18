The launch of Tata's new Tigor compact sedan has been confirmed for March 29 in India. The Tigor, which made its debut as Kite 5 concept at Auto Expo last year, is Tata's next big ticket launch in the country after Hexa.

The soon-to-be-launched Tigor is open for bookings across dealerships of the company for a down-payment of Rs 10,000. The Tigor, a late entrant in the compact sedan, will face off against segment front runners like Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Ford Aspire, Honda Amaze and Volkswagen Ameo. Tata, which hopes to have a Tiago-like-moment in India again with its new compact sedan, is expected to price the Tigor at around Rs 4 lakh. If this rings true, that will be a USP of the Tigor. Tigor is Tata's third model to embody Impact design language.

In terms of dimensions, the Tigor measures 3,995mm in length, 1,647mm in width and 1,535mm in height. Under the hood, the Tigor gets Revotron 1.2-litre petrol engine and Revotorq 1.05-litre diesel engine from Tiago. The petrol mill will churn out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, while the diesel engine will develop 69bhp of power and 140Nm of torque. Both the engines will be available with multi-drive modes — Eco and City.

On the safety front, the Tigor will get dual front airbags, speed sensing door locks and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution). Other features will include touchscreen infotainment system with USB, aux and Bluetooth connectivity and eight-speaker sound system.