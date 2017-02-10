Tata Motors has finally given a name to compact sedan sibling of the Tiago hatchback as Tigor. It was previously known by the code name Kite 5 and showcased as concept at Auto Expo 2016. The company has also teased a sketch image of the car that sheds some light on the cohesive rear section.

The Tigor is entering in the compact sedan segment as a latecomer. The segment already has Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Ford Aspire, Honda Amaze and Volkswagen Ameo. In addition, the advent of the compact SUV segment has dented the sale of small sedans in the last couple of months. It will be challenging for Tata Motors to repeat the success of Tiago through Tiogor. Does the vehicle have it in itself to be a successful model?

Design

Tigor will be the third Tata Motors car to feature the company's Impact design language — the predecessors being Tiago and Hexa. It means the sedan will feature chrome Humanity Line at the front which extends to the dual-chamber headlamps, LED tail lamps and bold shoulder lines. Till the C-pillar, there will be minor differences between Tigor and Tiago. The rear will get a cohesive boot unlike many other compact sedans that feature a small boot slapped at the rear.

Tigor is based on the same platform as Tiago and it measures 3,995mm in length, 1,647mm in width and 1,535mm in height. The styleback (that's what Tata Motors calls) will also feature a wheelbase of 2,450mm.

Interior

Being the sibling of Tiago, Tigor will also feature similar dashboard and interior layout. It will boast of a five-inch touchscreen infotainment system with USB, aux and Bluetooth connectivity, six-speaker sound system. Tata Motors is expected to add model specific elements in Tigor's interior.

Engine

Tigor will borrow the Revotron 1.2-litre petrol engine and Revotorq 1.05-litre diesel engine from Tiago. The petrol mill will churn out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm while the diesel engine will develop 69bhp of power and 140Nm of torque. Both the engines will be available with multi-drive modes — Eco and City.

Safety

Tigor will be one of the compact sedans with many standard safety features in India. The compact sedan is expected to come equipped with dual airbags, anti-lock braking system with electronic brakeforce distribution and corner stability control.

Price

The ex-showroom price of the Tigor is expected to begin from Rs 4 lakh. At that price point, it will undercut many of its compact sedan rivals.