After launching the Tiago hatchback in April 2016, Tata Motors had launched AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) equipped XZA variant in March this year. The automatic variant is priced at Rs 5.25 lakh ex-showroom Delhi and has accentuated hatchback's sales.

Buoyed by the response, Tata Motors has silently launched a more affordable automatic variant for the Tiago range. The hatchback is now offered in XTA AMT variant which has been priced at Rs 4.79 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Compared to the top-spec XZA AMT variant, the new variant is affordable by Rs 46,500. The new variant also costs Rs 42,000 over the equivalent manual (XT) variant.

There are no changes in the design and powertrains. The AMT option is offered only with petrol engine options. The Tiago petrol is powered by 1.2-litre Revotron mill developing 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. Tata Motors calls the five-speed AMT transmission unit as Easy-Shift AMT.

The transmission comes with four gear positions – Automatic, Neutral, Reverse and Manual. All Tiago AMT comes with an inbuilt 'creep' feature. The system allows the car to crawl forward when you lift brake pedal without acceleration. It also prevents the car from rolling back when it starts from an inclined position.

Being a mid variant, the XTA also misses out features such as alloy wheels, front fog lamps, ORVM-mounted turn indicators, steering mounted controls, rear wiper and defogger and anti-lock brakes with EBD.