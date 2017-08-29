Tata is readying a special edition of its much popular hatchback Tiago for the Indian market. The new Tiago edition, which is expected to be called Wizz has already been caught on camera a few times with the images even showcasing the interiors of the model.

Tiago Wizz is expected to be a festive season special edition and could be launched in the country soon. Now, ahead of its launch in the country, the good chaps at TeamBHP forum have exposed the feature list of the model, giving us a complete check of the new features envisaged by the carmaker in the special edition of Tiago.

According to the leaked document, on the exterior, Tiago Wizz will get black roof and spoiler and dual-tone wheel cover with red accent. Tiago Wizz will also feature black contrast coloured ORVMs and Berry Red grille highlights. The cabin of Wizz will have dual-tone with piano black finish and red accents. The new model will wear Wizz limited edition badging and blackout on B pillar.

As far as the features are concerned, Tiago Wizz is expected to get front and rear power windows, remote central locking, Harman infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity and rear parking sensors.

Tiago Wizz will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. Tiago is currently powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol and a 1.05-litre three-cylinder Revotorq diesel engine. The petrol variant of Tiago churns out 83.8 bhp of power at 6,000 rpm and 114 Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, while the diesel mill produces 69 bhp of power at 4,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque at 1,800-3,000 rpm.

Tiago Wizz could get a price tag slightly higher than the current model.

Source: TeamBHP forum/TeamBHP