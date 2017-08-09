It looks like Tata Motors is readying a special edition of its successful Tiago hatchback for India. In what comes as the first evidence, a purported prototype of Tiago has been caught on camera undergoing testing.

The folks at TeamBHP shared the image of the new Tiago special edition, giving an earlier glance at the model. Although there is no official word yet on the development of the new version of Tiago, it is safe to assume that the spotted model could be offered as festive season edition of the hatchback.

The interesting bit of the spotted Tiago is that there is no hint of camouflage on the model. The original publisher of the image suggests that the new edition of Tiago is based on the XT variant of the model and not the top-end XZ variant. The new Tiago edition shows black roof and OVRMs cap.

The cabin of the new Tiago special edition is also likely to receive changes such as the passenger side vanity mirror will not find a place in the new edition and new dashboard and centre fascia with berry red toppings. It remains to be seen if there will be any additional features onboard.

So far, there is now word on the powertrains of the new Tiago special edition. Tiago is currently powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol and a 1.05-litre three-cylinder Revotorq diesel engine. The petrol variant of Tiago churns out 83.8 bhp of power at 6,000 rpm and 114 Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, while the diesel mill produces 69 bhp of power at 4,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque at 1,800-3,000 rpm. Both the engines come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The hatchback is also available in the AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) avatar.

Tiago has been driving out as one of the most successful models from Tata's stable in the recent past. The hatchback has been registering good sales numbers since its launch in April thus paving way for Tata to regain its standing in the passenger car segment. Aside the sales, rumours abound that the company is readying an electric version of Tiago and it could make its debut in September.

Source: TeamBHP