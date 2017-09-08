Homegrown car-maker Tata Motors and its wholly-owned UK-based subsidiary Tata Motors European Technical Centre (TMETC) unveiled Tiago EV concept at LCV2017, UK's low carbon vehicle event which started on September 6 in Millbrook.

The Tiago EV concept looks launch-ready and is expected to become the brand's first EV for India as well as foreign markets. Tiago EV utilises a liquid cooled 85kW drive motor developing 200Nm of torque driving front wheels through a single speed gearbox.

The Tiago EV concept attains 0-100kmph speed in less than 11 seconds and has a top speed of 135kmph. TMETC claims the concept comes with over 100km range which will not be enough for real world use. The production version will have better range. The concept weighs 1,040kg which is around 20kg lighter than the heaviest variant of Tiago on sale in India.

Tata Motors had previously unveiled the Bolt EV prototype in the UK and the technology developed for this pilot study seems to have helped the team in coming up with the Tiago EV concept. Tiago's all-new platform is relatively low-cost and will help Tata Motors to offset costs of the battery and related components for the EV powertrain.

The choosing of Tiago comes as no surprise as the hatchback was part of the UK govt-backed initiative to develop autonomous car technologies. A video showing Tiago performing a test called GLOSA (Green Light Optimal Speed Advisory) was also viral last year.

Meanwhile, the regular Tiago hatchback launched in 2016 in India has become the workhorse for Tata Motors. The first car model featuring new and improved Impact design language has been registering nearly 5,000 units of monthly sales.

Source: Sony K Thompson/ TATA, THE REAL AUTOMOTIVE KING