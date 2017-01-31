It seems the AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) avatar of Tata's popular Tiago is coming to the market sooner than expected. Close on the heels of launching Hexa in India, Tata is now rumoured to introduce Tiago AMT with reports suggesting that the new avatar of the hatchback could come in the first week of February.

Also Read: Is this Tata Motors' upcoming Q501 premium SUV on test in Land Rover Discovery Sport cloth?

While an official statement about the launch date is yet to come from Tata, a report of GaadiWaadi claims that the new AMT Tiago could hit the market on February 2. Tiago has been rumoured to get AMT box in the country since the launch of the hatchback last April and confirming its arrival, the model was spied on test quite a few times. While it is still not clear which of the variants of Tiago would come equipped with AMT, the latest reports on the web indicate that it is likely to be a petrol model. Tiago comes in both petrol and diesel-engine versions. While the petrol mill of Tiago churns out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, the 1.05- diesel engine produces 69bhp of power 4,000rpm and 140Nm of torque at 1,800-3,000rpm.

In terms of style and feature, Tiago in its AMT avatar will remain untouched and the only change is likely to be the addition of the AMT shifter. Tiago AMT is expected to get a five-speed AMT box. Tata currently has two AMT models in its line-up: GenX Nano and Zest. When launched, Tiago AMT will be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 AMT and Renault Kwid AMT.

Source: GaadiWaadi