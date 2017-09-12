Tata Motors has started dispatching its soon-to-be-launched Nexon compact SUV to its dealerships in India. Nexon, the first compact SUV of the company, will reach the showrooms of the company in a phased manner and will be available in over 650 Tata Motors' sales outlets.

Nexon is scheduled for its launch in India on September 21. The bookings for the new compact SUV are open for a down-payment of Rs 11,000 and Tata is expected to commence the deliveries of Nexon immediately after the launch.

Nexon is the fourth product from Tata Motors' new generation of passenger vehicles, featuring impact design language. Nexon will be offered in four variants each -- XE, XM, XT, and XZ+ -- in both petrol and diesel models and will come donned in five colours -- Moroccan blue, Vermont red, Seattle silver, Glasgow grey and Calgary white.

Under the hood, Nexon will come with two engine options: 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol from the Revotron series and 1.5-litre diesel from the Revotorq series. Both the engines will come mated to six-speed manual transmission. The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill will develop 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm. The 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill will churn out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750rpm.

Nexon will go up against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport and Mahindra TUV300. Expected to be priced at around Rs 6.5 lakh, Nexon will feature projector headlamps with Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs), dual-tone roof colours and 6.5-inch touch screen infotainment system with Android Auto and Voice Command. On the safety front, Nexon will offer dual-airbags and ABS with EBD as standard.