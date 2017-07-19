The launch of Tata Nexon has been confirmed and some dealerships have started accepting bookings for the model. Tata is busy perfecting the Nexon as it's set to enter a highly competitive market segments in the country.

Numerous images of Tata Nexon continue to emerge on the web offering a sneak peek into some features of the model. The folks at IndianAutosBlog have shared a set of images. The Nexon is seen with alloy wheels similar to Tigor sedan. While the Nexon would get 16-inch alloys, the top-end variant of the Tigor comes with 15-inch 5-spoke diamond cut alloy wheels. The latest spy shots also confirm features such as keyless entry and front and rear adjustable headrest.

Tata Nexon will probably be launched in September and will be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport. The rumours indicate a price tag in the range of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh.

Tata Nexon will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The Nexon will come powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged Petrol and 1.5-litre Diesel engine from the Revotorq family. The 1198cc three-cylinder petrol mill will develop 108.5bhp at 5000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2000-4000rpm and the 1496cc four-cylinder diesel mill will churn out 108.5bhp at 3750rpm and 260Nm or torque at 1500-2750rpm. Both mills will come mated to six-speed manual transmission.

Tata is expected to open the booking for the Nexon officially in early August.

Source: IAB