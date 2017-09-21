UPDATES: 11.56 am: The Tata Nexon is equipped with dual airbags and ABS with EBD and it comes standard across variants.

11.54 am: Tata Nexon is being launched.

11.53 am: Tata Nexon offers choice of two powertrains--1.2-litre turbocharged petrol from the Revotron series and 1.5-litre diesel from the Revotorq series.

11.50 am: Vivek B. Srivatsa, head of marketing, passenger vehicle business, Tata Motors addresses the media.

11.47 am: Tata says the Nexon has taken a detour from the traditional boxy silhouette of the SUV.

11.42 am: By 2020 Tata Motors hopes to cover 95 percent of the market with its product range.

11.36 am: In FY 2017, Tata Motors grew by 22 per cent when the industry grew by 9 percent.

11.35 am: Despite being the last one to enter the very competitive market, Tiago has been a good performer in the hatchback segment.

11.32 am: Mayank Pareek recalls the journey of the Tiago, the first car based on the Impact design of Tata in India. The Tiago was launched in the country in April 2016.

11.27 am: Yes, it is time for Nexon. Mayank Pareek, president of passenger vehicle business unit, Tata Motors on stage to talk about the company's journey and the current market scenario.

11.04 am: The prices of the Nexon to be revealed shortly.

11.01 am: The Nexon compact SUV can be booked across the dealerships of the company against a down-payment of Rs 11,000.

10.55 am: To be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra TUV300, the Nexon is expected to get a price tag starting at around Rs 6.5 lakh for the base model and Rs 10 lakh for the top-end version.

10.50 am: In addition to this, the top-end model will have voice alerts for door open, seatbelt reminder, rear parking camera, front and fog lamps and rear defogger for safety.

10.45 am: Nexon will offer dual-airbags and ABS with EBD as standard across all variants.

10.40 am: Nexon will come splashed in five colours -- Moroccan blue, Vermont red, Seattle silver, Glasgow grey and Calgary white.

10.35 am: Nexon will be offered in four variants -- XE, XM, XT, and XZ+.

Tata Motors is all set for the launch of its highly-anticipated Nexon compact SUV in India on Thursday, September 21. The Indian auto enthusiasts' long wait for Nexon, which started at the Auto Expo last year, is finally getting over today.

Nexon is Tata's first try in the compact SUV segment, which will lock horns with the current front-runners of the segment like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra TUV300. Nexon had a long journey from the Auto Expo 2016 to its launch though it did make numerous appearances online through spy shots and real-life pictures from motor show floors.

Nexon is Tata's next pitching in the Indian passenger vehicle segment after Hexa and Tigor. It is the fourth model from Tata's stable to embody its new Impact design language. In terms of dimension, Tata Nexon measures 3,994mm in length, 1,811mm in width, 1,607mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,498mm. It has fuel tank capacity of 44-litres, boot space of 350 litres. It offers a ground clearance of 209mm.

Under the bonnet of Nexon will be 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol from the Revotron series and 1.5-litre diesel from the Revotorq series. Both the engines will come mated to six-speed manual transmission.

The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill will develop 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm. The 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill will churn out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm or torque at 1,500-2,750rpm. An automatic variant of Nexon is expected to join the line-up at a later date.

Tata Nexon is open for bookings across the dealerships of the company and the deliveries of the compact SUV are expected to begin immediately after the launch.

Can Tata Nexon give tough competition to its rivals? We will tell you that in a couple of hours from now. Stay tuned to get all the LIVE updates on the launch of Tata's next big thing— Nexon.