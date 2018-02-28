The compact SUV segment in the Indian auto market is slowly and steadily gaining hold. Keen to make the most out of it, automakers are in a race to tap this segment with diverse offerings. Although Tata Motors made a late entry to the segment with its Nexon, it looks like the home-grown maker has covered much ground and continues to capture the imagination of the Indian buyers.

In September, Nexon compact SUV hit the Indian market and six months later, the model has already crossed the production milestone of 25,000 units. The carmaker rolled out the landmark unit of the Nexon from its facility in Ranjangaon, Pune on Tuesday, February 27, and seems well placed to pose a challenge to the traditional flag bearers.

Nexon is competing against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport, which have long established their presence in the segment. Put in context, the numbers of Nexon compact SUV are quite promising for Tata. The model has also managed to find a place in the top 10 UVs sold in India in January 2018. Among its rivals, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been recording average monthly sales of 12,000 units over the past couple of months.

Buoyed by the success of the Nexon, Tata is gearing up to add AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) variant to its range. Showcased at the recently held Auto Expo 2018, the Nexon AMT is already open for bookings at some of the dealerships of the company and the launch is expected anytime soon. Tata has also added an Aero kitted edition of the Nexon to its line-up.

The Nexon is offered in both petrol and diesel engines options and is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.62 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The 1.2-litre Revotron petrol mill develops 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm in the Nexon. The 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine, on the other hand, churns out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750rpm.