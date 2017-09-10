As Nexon, the first ever compact SUV of Tata Motors, inches closer to its launch in India, the company is set to open the bookings for the new model on Monday, September 11.

The Nexon compact SUV can be booked across the dealerships of the company against a down-payment of Rs 11,000. Some of the dealers of Tata have already started accepting the order for the Nexon. The compact SUV of Tata is expected to be launched in India on September 21.

The first lot of the Nexon has reached the showrooms of Tata and the company is expected to commence the delivery of the model immediately after the launch. The Nexon, the fourth model from Tata bearing the Impact design language after Tiago, Hexa and Tigor, is expected to get a price tag starting at around Rs 6.5 lakh.

Under the hood, the Nexon has been confirmed with two engine options: 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol from the Revotron series and 1.5-litre diesel from the Revotorq series. Both engines will come mated to six-speed manual transmission. The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill will develop 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm. The 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill will churn out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm or torque at 1,500-2,750rpm.

The Nexon wears signature chrome humanity line at the front. It is flanked by a pair of projector headlamps with daytime running lamps and LED tail lamps with chrome accents, rising beltline, floating roof and 16-inch alloy wheels adds to the muscular stance to the compact SUV.

The Nexon features floating dash top and the 6.5-inch display HD touchscreen. In addition, the compact SUV gets advanced HARMAN infotainment system enabled with a drive mode based HMI theme. The unit will be compatible with Android Auto and Car Play and connectivity with help of Google's android auto via USB. The cabin will also be packed with features such as automatic climate control, rear AC vents, integrated dashboard design and ergonomically placed storage spaces.

The Nexon will go up against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport and Mahindra TUV300.