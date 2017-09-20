A prototype of the Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) variant of the Nexon has been snapped while undergoing testing in Pune. This indicates that work on the new variants of the Nexon is progressing simultaneously. Tata Motors is set for the launch of its next big thing in the Indian market--the Nexon-- on Thursday, September 21.

The AMT will not be part of Nexon's initial line-up and is expected to join early next year. Coming back to the latest images of the Nexon AMT, the spotted prototype is the XZA variant of the model, suggesting that it could be a new trim based on the XZ+.

The Nexon will be launched in four variants each -- XE, XM, XT, and XZ+ -- in both petrol and diesel models. The XZA could be the new top-end version of the model. The XZA variant of the Nexon is expected to get features like rear parking sensors and parking camera, 16-inch alloy wheels, roof rails and body-coloured door handles.

Under the hood, Nexon will get two engine options: 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol from the Revotron series and 1.5-litre diesel from the Revotorq series. The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill will develop 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm. The 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill will churn out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm or torque at 1,500-2,750rpm. The transmission will now be taken care of by six-speed manual gearbox.

Tata Nexon measures 3,994mm in length, 1,811mm in width, 1,607mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,498mm. The bookings for the model are open across the showrooms of the company and the deliveries are expected to commence immediately after the launch.

Tata Nexon is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

