The launch of the AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) avatar of Nexon compact SUV has reportedly been pushed back to a later date, suggest emerging reports. The Nexon AMT has long been rumored for India launch and the new version has already made its appearance at the Auto Expo 2018.

According to a discussion in TeamBHP forum, the launch of the Nexon AMT could now be scheduled around mid-May as the new version of the compact SUV is being fine-tuned. Tata has been testing the AMT model of the SUV on different terrains in India and the model has been spotted countless times.

The Nexon AMT will feature a six-speed gearbox and is expected to be offered in the range-topping XZ variant, with both diesel and petrol options. The AMT model will come equipped with features such as creep mode function, which helps to navigate the car better in city traffic, hill assist and the manual mode for those who love driving. In addition to this, the Nexon AMT will also get new Etna Orange color with a Piano-Black contrasting roof.

There will be no change in the powertrains of the Nexon SUV in the AMT model. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated diesel mills will continue to power the SUV with the change in the gearbox. The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill develops 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm. The 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill churns out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750rpm. The compact SUV is currently offered with a six-speed manual transmission.

Some of the dealerships of Tata Motors have already started accepting bookings for the model at Rs 11,000. When launched, the Nexon AMT is likely to be priced Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 premium over the current Nexon range in the market. The Nexon XZ+ petrol is currently being retailed at Rs 8.57 lakh while diesel version of it comes for Rs 9.42 lakh (both prices ex-showroom Delhi).