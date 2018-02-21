Tata Motors is all set to launch Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) version of its popular compact SUV, the Nexon. The model has already been unveiled at Auto Expo 2018 earlier this month and some dealers have already started accepting bookings for the AMT variant for a down payment of Rs 11,000. The company is reportedly planning to launch the Nexon AMT by the end of February or early March 2018.

The Nexon AMT will feature a six-speed gearbox. It will also flaunt creep mode function which is spot on for bumper-to-bumper city traffic. This allows the SUV to move at a slow pace as soon as the drive lift off the brake without acceleration. The Nexon AMT will also feature hill assist. In addition, the gearbox will have a manual mode for those who wish spirited driving.

The AMT option is expected to be limited to the range-topping XZ variant since all the test mules spotted so far carried XZA badging. It will be offered in both diesel and petrol options of the Nexon SUV.

The Nexon is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated diesel mills. The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill develops 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm. The 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill churns out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750rpm. The compact SUV is currently offered with six-speed manual transmission.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the AMT variant is expected to be priced at around Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 over the price of the top-end XZ+ variant of the Nexon. The Nexon XZ+ petrol is currently sold at Rs 8.57 lakh and diesel version for Rs 9.42 lakh, both prices ex-showroom Delhi.

Along with the AMT variant launch, Tata Motors will introduce new Etna Orange color with a Piano-Black contrasting roof to the Nexon range. The new color option is likely to be limited to only XZ variants.