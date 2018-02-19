Tata Motors showcased a glamorized Nexon model, christened the Aero edition, at the recently-concluded Auto Expo 2018. It was announced as accessory packs at the show and emphasizes the customization potential of the Nexon compact SUV. Now, the prices and other details of the Aero edition have been leaked online.

Unlike the reports that claimed the personalization kit would be limited to the top-spec version of the Nexon, the Aero edition is available to all the variants of Tata Nexon. It is offered as three main kits and two additional levels, taking the total customization options to five.

Here are the details and prices of the Aero Edition packs

Aero Kit Level 1: The package includes a Body Kit (side skirt), the Aero badge and front fog lamp garnish. The basic accessory kits costs Rs 30,610 over the SUV's price and is offered with the XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ+ variants

Aero Kit Level 2 Option 1: This adds red rear-view mirror covers, Aero seat covers, illuminated scuff plates and, Aero and Dicky carpets to the Level 1 kit. The package is offered with the XE, XM and XT variants for Rs 40,824.

Aero Kit Level 2 Option 2: This pack is limited to the XZ and CZ+ variants and adds rim bands. Even though its a single addition over the Level 2 Option 1, the price goes up to Rs 46,856.

Aero Kit Level 3 Option 1: Available with the XE, XM, and XT variants, this pack adds a glossy black roof wrap in addition to what is offered with the kit Level 2 Option 1. It has been priced at Rs 55,625.

Aero Kit Level 3 Option 2: This pack is exclusive for the XZ and XZ+ variants. It includes full accessory pack like the body kit, front fog lamp garnish, Aero badge, Aero seat covers, Aero and Dicky carpets, red rear-view mirror covers, illuminated scuff plates, and red rim bands, all for Rs 61,574.

Priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.62 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the Nexon is offered in both petrol and diesel engines options.

The 1.2-litre Revotron petrol mill develops 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm in the Nexon. The 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine, on the other hand, churns out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750rpm.

Both the engines are currently offered with six-speed manual transmission while a Nexon with the Automated Manual Transmission option will be on sale soon.

Source: mycarhelpline.com