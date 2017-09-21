Tata Motors had started its transformation journey at the dawn of 2016. The Mumbai-based carmaker car was struggling with slow sales of its aged portfolio until Auto Expo 2016 where it unveiled Impact models- the Tiago, Tigor, Hexa and the Nexon.

The Tiago hatchback entered the market in April 2016 and currently boasts over 6000 units of monthly sales. It gave the much needed reboot to Tata's portfolio and paved a clear path for the Hexa and the Tigor this year. Both models have healthy sales and the Nexon SUV is fresh from the oven. The launch of Nexon also marks the completion of the first set of Impact models.

How does Tata Motors planning to keep the momentum now? While Auto Expo 2018 will give clarity over this question, reports indicate that at least three models are already in the making.

"With the launch of the compact SUV Nexon, we have completed 71 percent of the entire PV category. We have three new cars in the design stage which will further meet the gap", Tata Motors design head, Pratap Bose told reporters in Kolkata. The design of the cars would take place at the company's three studios located in Pune, Coventry (UK) and Turin (Italy), he added. "These cars would be launched by the end of 2019-20."

While there are no official details on the three models under works, it is believed to be two SUV models and a premium hatchback. Tata premium hatchback, code-named X451 is getting ready for a launch in 2019, reports Autocar. It will be the first product based on the company's AMP (advanced Modular Platform) set to rival Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz and Hyundai Elite i20.

Land Rover

The seven-seater and five-seater SUVs in the works are reportedly codenamed Q501 and Q502. The seven-seater SUV will be built on the Land Rover Discovery Sport's L550 platform and it will be the new flagship model of Tata. The company will also rely on the technical know-how of British subsidiary, Land Rover in the new SUVs.

Source: ET Auto