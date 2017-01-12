The wait for the Tiago-based compact sedan, currently known by its codename Kite 5, will soon get over as the latest reports suggest that the model could hit the market anytime soon. Tata, which has been putting its upcoming sedan through its final rounds of testing on Indian roads, will reportedly begin the mass production of Kite 5.

While the exact launch date of the Kite 5 is still under the wraps, rumour has it that the compact sedan would be the second launch of the company in 2017 after the Hexa. Tata Hexa will hit the showrooms on January 18.

For Tata, Kite 5 is coming to the market with high expectations and hopes to bring numbers as the Tiago hatchback did. Tata Tiago, the first offering of the company to embody the Impact design language, has been a great success in the Indian market with over 50,000 bookings in a short span.

Under the skin of Kite 5 will be a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol and 1.05-litre three-cylinder diesel motor. While the petrol engine will churn out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, the diesel engine will develop 69bhp of power and 140Nm of torque. Both the engines will be available with multi-drive modes — Eco and City.

The compact sedan, which is speculated to be named as Viago or Altigo in its final version, will face off against Maruti Swift Dzire, Honda Amaze, Volkswagen Ameo and Ford Figo Aspire in India. Although the Kite 5 was expected to make its entry in India last year, Tata said to have pushed to launch to have a relook at the strategies of its upcoming models. The buzz on the Internet suggests that Kite 5 will be pegged at an impressive price tag as Tata looks to make a comeback to the sedan segment, where its previous models have failed.