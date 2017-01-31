Tata is set to launch its new compact sedan based on the Tiago hatchback in India in March. The compact sedan, which is codenamed as the Kite 5 is likely to be named either Tata Viago or Tata Altigo.

A report of ET Auto says that although Tata had planned to launch the Kite 5 in January 2017, the launch was pushed to a later date as the dealerships of the company were not ready to accommodate the new model. While the exact launch date is not revealed yet, the preparations are believed to be in final stages.

The Kite 5, the Tiago-based compact sedan has been undergoing testing in India since its appearance at the Auto Expo last year. To be pitted against Maruti Swift Dzire, Honda Amaze, Volkswagen Ameo and Ford Figo Aspire in India, the Kite 5 is expected to get features such as five-inch touchscreen infotainment system with USB, aux and bluetooth connectivity and six-speaker sound system.

Under the skin of Kite 5 will be a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol and 1.05-litre three-cylinder diesel motor. While the petrol engine will churn out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, the diesel engine will develop 69bhp of power and 140Nm of torque. Both the engines will be available with multi-drive modes — Eco and City.

Kite 5 will be the third product from Tata's stable to embody new Impact design language. The company, which launched the Hexa in India in January is also said to be preparing to roll out the AMT avatar of the Tiago hatchback soon.