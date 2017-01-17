Home grown car maker Tata Motors opened bookings for Hexa, its new flagship SUV from November 1. The Mumbai-based automaker will launch the vehicle on 18 January (Wednesday).

The Hexa has received close to 3000 bookings prior to the launch, reports Autotoday. Tata Motors commenced the bookings for the Hexa at a token amount of Rs 11,000. During November, December and January, the company organised special camps to introduce the potential of Hexa to public. The move seems to have boosted the booking numbers.

Though the company will announce the prices for Hexa on Wednesday, it will be priced from Rs 12.30 lakh, according to the price flashed on the microsite on 10 January. The automaker has changed the text on the webpage later. If the price for Hexa starts at Rs 12.30 lakh, it can make a compelling case against Toyota's Innova Crysta in India.

Hexa is the second vehicle from Tata Motors bearing new Impact design language after the Tiago hatchback. The small car gave much needed reboot to the company and Hexa is expected to further the positive momentum. The SUV has a sharp and contemporary look with a honeycomb grille and chrome Humanity Line. The side profile and rear profile have been chiseled from the Aria. Tata Motors will launch Hexa with Tuff, Expedition and Luxe accessory kits.

The Hexa will draw power from a 2.2-litre Varicor engine. While the 2.2-litre Varicor 320 engine will generate 148bhp and 320Nm of torque in the base variants of the Hexa, the same engine in variants will develop 154bhp and 400Nm of torque. A five-speed manual gearbox is offered in the base variant of Hexa, while the six-speed manual and automatic gearbox will be offered in other variants. The Hexa will also boast of four drive modes — Auto, Comfort, Dynamic and Rough Road. Hexa will have the XT, XTA and XT 4×4 variants with the six-seat option while the seven-seater will be available with the XE, XM and XMA.

Source: AutoToday