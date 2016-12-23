As Tata's much-awaited the Hexa SUV nears its launch in India, emerging reports indicate that the upcoming model is already getting good response from auto lovers in the country. The Hexa, which is expected to break its cover in India on January 18, is open for bookings and the initial numbers look promising.

Tata Hexa, which is expected to be priced starting at Rs 13.8 lakh, will be offered in six variants across nine trims. A report of AutoCarIndia says that the general trend so far is showing demand for the Hexa variants with automatic gearbox. The dealers are expecting to start the delivery of the new SUV in early February. While some of the variants are likely to have minimal waiting period, the other may see a longer waiting period. With Tata expected to price the Hexa aggressively in the market, the SUV bookings numbers are likely to go up after the launch.

The Hexa is expected to come with the option of six and seven-seater configurations. Under the hood, the Hexa is expected to come packed with a 2.2–litre engine. While the 2.2–litre Varicor 320 engine will generate 148bhp of power at 4000rpm and 320Nm at 1700-2700rpm in the base variants of the Hexa, the varicor 400 engine will do duty in other variants of the Hexa. The 2.2-litre engine will be tuned to generate 154bhp of power at 4,000rpm and 400Nm of torque at 1,700 to 2,700rpm.

The transmission in the upcoming Hexa will be handled by three gearbox options -- a five speed manual, a six speed manual and a new six speed automatic. While a five speed manual gearbox will handle the transmission in the base variant of the Hexa, the six speed manual and automatic gearbox will be offered in the rest of variants, which will come powered by the Varicor 400 engine. The Hexa will also boast of four drive modes — Auto, Comfort, Dynamic and Rough Road.

A recent report had said that the base variant of the Hexa, the XE, will be priced at Rs 13.8 lakh, on-road, Coimbatore. The top-end trim will get a price tag of Rs 19.43 lakh, while the XM trim will go for Rs 14.95 lakh, XT for Rs 15.52 lakh. The XMA and XTA are expected to be priced at Rs 16.68 lakh and Rs 18.4 lakh respectively.