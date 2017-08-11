Director Ram of Kattradhu Thamizh and Thanga Meengal fame is not distracted from mainstream cinema as he continues to do off-beat movies that he loves to make. His latest film is Taramani, which has Andrea Jeremiah and Vasanth Ravi in the leads. His latest film is a take on the impacts of globalisation.

In the technical team, he has Yuvan Shankar Raja, who has churned good numbers. Yaaro Ucchikilai Meley, Unnai Unnai Unnai, Kaadhal Oru Kattukkadhai and Oru Koappai songs have drawn the viewers' attention.

The movie has Theni Easwar's cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad's editing.

Ram's new movie Taramani is on globalisation and how it has brought changes in man-woman relationship. The freedom that women have started enjoying due to globalisation and how the men are stuck between conservative and modern mindset forms the crux of the story.

Taramani has evoked curiosity in the minds of the audience with its teaser and songs. The movie hit the screens on Friday, 11 August.

Mani‏: just now watched #Taramani with my frnd @Oviya4life & @ikannang we enjoyd lot bro! u rocks again @Director_Ram sir !proud to be a fan of Ram