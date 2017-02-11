The makers of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, have released a new song titled Tamma Tamma Again. The song is the recreated version of the classic number Tamma Tamma, originally featuring Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sanjay Dutt from the film Thanedaar (1990).

Badri Ki Dulhania song: Celebrate Holi with title track of Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt's film [VIDEO]

Producer Karan Johar tweeted: "Here it is!! The 90s party anthem again.... #TammaTammaAgain ....@Varun_dvn @aliaa08 @tanishkbagchi @Its_Badshah"

In the video, Varun and Alia are seen grooving to the peppy number at a party. The song is high on energy, yet retains the charm of the original song. The makers of Tamma Tamma Again have recreated the iconic number with a modern touch. Badshah has rapped for the revamped song.

Tanishk Baagchi, the music composer of the Tamma Tamma Again song, had earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "We have retained the original voices of Bappi Lahiri and Anuradha Paudwal, but also added Badshah and a bit of rap. It's a peppy dance track with the music slightly altered to suit current trends."

Tamma Tamma Again is expected to create waves among music lovers. Earlier, the film's title track, Badri Ki Dulhania, also received an overwhelming response and went viral in no time.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a spin-off of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The movie has Alia playing the character of Vaidehi while Varun essays the central character of Badrinath. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania will hit the theatres on March 10.