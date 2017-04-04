Tamil television actress and host Nandhini's husband Karthikeyan has reportedly committed suicide at a lodge in Virugambakkam, Chennai on the evening of Monday, April 3. He consumed poison with drinks and the cops are investigating the case.

The romance between Nandhini and Karthikeyan had a resemblance to those seen in films. It was earlier reported that Karthikeyan, who owned a gym, was chosen as her life partner by her parents but she had rejected the proposal without even meeting him. But later, like in a love story in movies, they decided to meet once and cupid struck, resulting in their marriage on June 5, 2016, in Madurai.

Nandhini had shot to fame with Vijay TV's Saravanan Meenatchi serial. She earned the prefix 'Mynaa' from the popular Tamil TV show. The actress was also seen as a judge in stand-up comedy show Kalakka Povathu Yaaru.

The actress had appeared in movies, including Arulnithi-starrer Vamsam and Sivakarthikeyan's Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga.

