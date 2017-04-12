Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is set to win hearts once again in Baahubali (Bahubali) 2: The Conclusion and thus, she is busy with the promotions. The diva is a hit in South cinema and was rumoured to be seen in the Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut's Queen.

In an interview with Mid-Day, she was asked about the remake and the actress said it has been shelved.

"We were supposed to do that film, but it's not happening anymore. The reason is unknown to me, but I know it's shelved," Tamannaah told the daily.

Fans will be really disappointed to know that the stunning actress will not be doing Kangana's role anymore. Kangana had impressed everyone in Queen, which turned out to be a hit and Tamannaah would have been perfect in the Bollywood actress' shoes.

A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) on Feb 10, 2017 at 7:59am PST

A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) on Jan 20, 2017 at 6:25pm PST

Meanwhile, Tamannaah is set to appear in the much-awaited Baahuabli 2, which will be released on April 28.

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus will star Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Sathyaraj.

Watch this clip from Kangana's Queen here: