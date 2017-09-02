Kollywood celebrities have condoled the death of a Tamil Nadu girl named Anitha, a medical aspirant who committed suicide after she failed to clear National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The 17-year old Dalit girl,who had moved the Supreme Court against the implementation of NEET, had secured 1176 out of 1200 marks in her class 12 exams and got 196.75 out of 200. She was most likely to get a medical seat considering the cut-off for Scheduled Caste for the previous year was 191.25.

Unfortunately, Anitha failed to crack the newly-introduced NEET as she secured 86 out of 700 and obtained a seat in aeronautical engineering in a prestigious Madras Institute of Technlogy. She had claimed earlier that she could not comprehend NEET and could not afford money for the coaching classes as she was the daughter of a daily-wage worker.

The Tamil Nadu political parties had opposed the NEET exams and state government had passed an ordinance seeking exemption from the entrance test for one year. The centre had initially supported it, but it changed its stand in the Supreme Court, which directed the state government to conduct the admissions based on NEET.

Anitha was reportedly upset after failing to get a medical seat, and decided to end her life.

Many celebrities including Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan mourned her death. Here are their condolence messages for the girl:

Rajinikanth: What has happend to Anitha is extremely unfortunate. My heart goes out to all the pain and agony she would have undergone before taking this drastic step. My condolences to her family.

Kamal Haasan: This is a tragedy which should not have happened... our argument has probably been weak. We'll have to better our argument and make our argument louder in court.

Mohan Raja: It's a Dark day.. If alive She wud hav cured physical illness of many.. Now Let her death cure the mental illness of many #RIPAnitha

RJ Balaji‏: RIP Anitha.Poor students have to sacrifice their dreams and now life for the Irresponsible actions of ineligible, corrupt, shameless leaders.

D.IMMAN‏: #RipAnitha There are many more Anithas ascended and living dead.High time people need a constructive change in our educational system.

Bala saravanan actor‏: #Anitha poi vaa Sahothari...its a Planned Cold Blooded Murder...We r the Murderers...#RIPAnitha

Nikki Galrani: Suicide is never the solution for anything! sad to c such a innocent life coming to an end this way! Condolences to the family #RIPAnitha

Vijay Sethupathi: This nation has lost a good doctor today.. Heart goes out to #Anitha and her family !!

#RIPAnitha #NEETkillsAnitha

Haricharan: But we have lost a life here and dont know how many unknown lives more. Urge the centre & state to concur on this soon #NEET #RIPAnitha

Aadhi: To all d students... #Suicide is never a solution fr any problem & it's a mistake whr one doesn't live t Regret!! #RIPAnitha.