Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi K Palanisamy presented his maiden state Budget in the Assembly on Thursday a month after being sworn in as the new CM of the state amid trouble within the ruling All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

D Jayakumar has been given the finance portfolio earlier this month. He presented the state Budget in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday.

Here are the highlights of the TN Budget:

The fiscal deficit for 2017-18 is expected to decrease to less than 3 percent of the GSDP. For 2016-17, the fiscal deficit is Rs 61,341.23 crore against Rs 40,533.84 crore. The expenditure for the year 2016-17 increased from Rs 167,493.27 crore to Rs 183,745.03 crore.

Tax revenue decreased by Rs 3,000 crore this year while commercial taxes revenue in the next fiscal year would be Rs 77,234 crore.

Rs 983 crore has been allotted for the welfare of the Backward Classes and the Most Backward Classes. The Adi Dravida welfare ministry has been given Rs 3,009 crore.

The government will encourage the cultivation of sugarcane in the state under the drip irrigation scheme.

Rs 615 crore has been earmarked to solve the drought situation across Tamil Nadu.

Rs 116 crore has been allotted for the Refugee Welfare Fund set up for Sri Lankan refugees.

The Thamirabarani - Nambiyaaru river linking project gets Rs 300 crore

The government has increased the relief fund for fishermen to Rs 4,500 from the existing Rs 2,700.

The Farmer Producer Organisations gets Rs 100 crore. Jayakumar has also said that he would "work towards getting co-operative banks to offer Rs.7,000 and grain loan to farmers."

The economically weaker sections will be given 3.5 lakh plots of land under the new Budget.

Finance Minister Jayakumar has said that an online process will be put in place to introduce a "single window system for all permission for industries."

The school education department has been allocated Rs 26,932 crore while the higher education department has been allotted Rs 3,680 crore

The Tamil Nadu Police department have been allotted Rs 1,483 crore while the Prisons department gets Rs 282 crore. Another 3,000 housing projects for Tamil Nadu police staffers has been proposed for which Rs 450 crore has been allotted.

The state government has earmarked Rs 75 crore for the Global Investors Meet, which will be held in 2017-18.

Rs 272 crore has been earmarked for the eradication of poverty in cities

The Tamil Nadu government will replace the State Planning Commission with the State Development Policy Council.

The Budget allocated Rs 229 crore for the construction of court complexes across the state.

The government has allocated Rs 174 crore to conduct local body elections across the state.

Rs 13,996 crore has been allotted to facilitate the administration of municipalities.

Rs 194 crore has been allocated to the Handloom and Khadi department.

The 100 days employment scheme in rural areas gets Rs 1,000 crore.