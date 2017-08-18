Days after Shanmuga Sundaram's death, Kollywood has lost one more celebrity. Alwa Vasu passed away on Thursday, 17 August at 56. He is survived by wife Amudha Vasudevan and daughter Krishna Jayanthika.

Alwa Vasu was bed-ridden for over six months and reportedly had kidney-related ailments. He was undergoing treatment at Madurai Meenakshi Mission hospital where he breathed his last on Thursday evening.

"We tried to give the best treatment possible to him, but he didn't survive," The Hindu quoted Bala Sundar, a relative, as saying.

It is believed that Alwa Vasu had been in need of financial assistance and Manobala and his well-wishers had tried to help him at their capacity.

Alwa Vasu had entered the film industry as an assistant to late filmmaker-actor Manivannan and he tasted success after turning actor. He shot to fame with Sathyaraj-starrer Amaidhi Padai in 1994.

Since then, he went on to do a variety of characters and displayed his versatility in acting. The audience loved his comedy roles and his combination with Vadivelu used to work magic. In his career, he acted in over 900 movies.

Meanwhile, the Nadigar Sangam and celebrities like Krishna have mourned his death.