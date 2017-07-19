Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who was seen playing Avantika in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning, has expressed her interest to romance Baahubali star Prabhas in a Hindi film.

In a recent interview, Tamannaah Bhatia revealed that she is looking forward to working with Prabhas. "Prabhas is a wonderful actor and a great friend. It will be my good fortune to work with Prabhas, but only if the script is good," Deccan Chronicle quoted the actress as saying.

"I am hoping that the right people are listening and give us a good Hindi script on the lines of the big hit, Baahubali," she added.

The Baahubali film series had two female leads -- Tamannaah Bhatia and Anushka Shetty --romancing Prabhas. Tamannaah had a very good screen presence in Baahubali: The Beginning and her chemistry with Prabhas was one of the highlights of the movie. But she had very little space in Baahubali: The Conclusion, while Anushka stole the show in the second part.

Before Baahubali, Tamannaah Bhatia had worked with Prabhas in Rebel, which was a big hit at the box office. Now, the actress is interested in teaming up the actor for the third time, but this time she wants it to be a Hindi movie. It should be seen whether any Bollywood filmmaker would come up with a suitable script for this hit on-screen couple.

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most sought after actresses in three film industries -- Telugu, Tamil and Hindi -- and currently, she has a project in each of these languages. She has already wrapped up filming for Chakri Toleti's Hindi film Khamoshi, which is currently in post-production. She is also shooting for Vijay Chander's Tamil movie Sketch and Kunal Kohli's untitled Telugu project.